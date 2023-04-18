2023 April 18 14:58

CMA CGM enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire the logistics activities of the Bolloré Group

The CMA CGM Group has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire the transportation and logistics activities held through Bolloré Logistics, according to the company's release.



If a deal is reached, the acquisition would further strengthen the CMA CGM Group logistics activities.



The negotiations in no way guarantee an acquisition in the end.



The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, serves more than 420 ports around the world across 5 continents, with a fleet of 593 vessels. The Group transported 21.7 million TEU containers (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2022.