2023 April 18 14:25

Saipem concludes the activities for the Seagreen project

Saipem has successfully completed the installation of 114 offshore wind turbine foundations, part of the development of the Seagreen offshore wind farm, located approximately 27 kilometres off the coast of Angus, in the North Sea, according to the company's release.

The wind farm is being developed by Seagreen Wind Energy, a joint venture between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies, and Saipem has executed the activities on behalf of the client Seaway7.

Seagreen, once completed, will be Scotland's largest offshore wind farm and will have the capacity to power over 1.6 million homes.

The installation of the foundations has been carried out by the Saipem 7000 vessel, one of the largest semi-submersible crane vessels in the world, during a series of offshore campaigns.