2023 April 18 13:00

VEB.RF provides RUB 4 billion for construction of port Lavna

Image source: Telegram channel of GTLK

The project on construction of universal seaport Lavna being implemented by State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK) in the Murmansk Region is financed by VEB.RF. The State Commission for Arctic Development has recognized the project as a priority. The amount to be provided by VEB.RF through the mechanism of preferential financing (being implemented jointly with the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic) will total RUB 4 billion, says GTLK.

The first tranche of RUB 550 million has already been provided – it will be used for financing of construction, assembling and start-up works. Seaport Lavna is among the priorities of the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI).

The port will ensure the increase in employment and in tax revenues into the budgets f the Murmansk Region and adjacent regions along the entire cargo transportation route. Tax revenues in budgets of all levels will make RUB 43 billion with the contribution into the gross domestic product to make RUB 238 billion.

As of today, the readiness of Lavna project is estimated at 61%. 1,434 workers and engineers as well as 183 construction equipment units are involved in the construction works.

Railway traffic on the Vykhodnoy-Lavna section and Lavna terminal will be launched in December 2023 with the facility to become fully operational in December 2024. The coal complex capacity is to make 18 million tonnes per year.