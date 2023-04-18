2023 April 18 11:13

Konecranes delivers three RTGs to PSA Panama

Konecranes has delivered three Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes to PSA Panama. This is the first order from PSA Panama for Konecranes, according to the company's release.

The RTG cranes will strengthen the terminal’s container handling equipment fleet, now comprising 12 RTGs and 12 Rail-Mounted Gantry (RMG) cranes which handle the terminal’s increasing container traffic.

The new RTGs are diesel-electric and equipped with Konecranes’ Diesel Fuel Saver technology and the Auto-Steering and Stack Collision Prevention smart features. TRUCONNECT remote monitoring is also included. The RTGs will stack containers up to five containers high and six container rows wide plus a truck lane.

