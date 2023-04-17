2023 April 17 19:05

Complete loss of Inmarsat services occurred in the Pacific region

Some fishing ships have problems with daily reports

Inmarsat services are not available in the Pacific region due to the abnormal situation on the Inmarsat I-4 F1 satellite, according to the notification received by the Fishing and Communications Monitoring System Center from FSUE Morsviazsputnik. The Center reports complete loss of voice communication and data transfer. According to the Center’s Telegram channel, several fishing ships had problems with daily reports amid absence of other satellite links.

Inmarsat and Morsviazsputnik are working on eliminating the downgrade on the Inmarsat I-4 F1 satellite and is transfering its services to Inmarsat backup satellites. Morsviazsputnik will provide additional information when the services will be restored.

According to Morsviazsputnik, the downgrade was recorded on April 16, 2023 at 21.40 UTC.