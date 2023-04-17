2023 April 17 16:39

Global Ports and Phosagro to collaborate on fertilizers transhipment for export

Global Ports Group and PhosAgro Group signed a memorandum of cooperation at the annual transportation and logistics exhibition TransRussia on 17th of April 2023, according to Global Ports.

According to the document, starting from the 1st of January 2024, Global Ports' marine multifunctional terminals in St. Petersburg - First Container Terminal and Petrolesport – will increase the handling of export mineral fertilizers produced at PhosAgro's plant in the Vologda region. The total volume of cargo handled through Global Ports’ terminals will be at least 3 million tonnes per year.

At the port, cargo will be loaded to the marine vessels using container technology by specialised containers. Starting from 2022, Global Ports has adapted the infrastructure and equipment of its terminals in St. Petersburg for non-containerized cargo to compensate for the decline in container handling volumes in the Baltics. In 2023, the Group will upgrade the terminals with special equipment for bulk cargo and specialised containers, which will enable it to efficiently handle additional non-containerized cargo flows through the Big Port of St. Petersburg.

At the end of 2022, Global Ports Group handled 0.7 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers of PhosAgro Group at Petrolesport.