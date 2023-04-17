2023 April 17 13:50

TransContainer and Lesofond expand transportation geography

PJSC TransContainer (part of Delo Group) together with LLC Lesofond will develop new directions for export, import and domestic transportation of a wide range of cargo.

The corresponding agreement was signed by Alexander Podylov, Vice-President of PJSC TransContainer for Commercial Activity, and Vladimir Malusha, Director of LLC Lesofond, on the sidelines of the international exhibition TransRussia 2023.

The document provides for the development of multimodal services from China through the ports of the Far East of Russia utilizing the assets of the parties, as well as organizing regular export container trains to China.

"Timber products are among the key nomenclatures of cargoes transported by TransContainer. We pay greater attention to this segment, and their share in the total volume of the company's shipments in 2022 has increased. We appreciate our cooperation with Lesofond and have set new goals for a productive partnership," said Alexander Podylov.

PJSC TransContainer has cooperated with LLC Lesofond since 2012. The main transportation areas are export shipments of timber and import of consumer goods.

PJSC TransContainer is among the largest intermodal container operators in Eurasia. Its fleet numbers about 130,000 containers of over 200,000 TEU and 40,000 flatcars. The company owns 40 railway terminals in Russia and operates three more terminals through its subsidiaries and joint stock companies. TransContainer holds 58.67% of Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) the fleet of which numbers 13 ice-class sea vessels. Delo Group is the only shareholder of the company.