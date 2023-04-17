2023 April 17 14:42

DEME Offshore and Liftra join forces to develop innovative offshore installation methodology for next generation of wind turbines

DEME Offshore and Liftra ApS will join forces to develop a novel offshore installation methodology for the next generation of offshore wind turbine generators. The Liftra crane technology will be fully integrated on board DEME’s vessels on an exclusive basis, according to the company's release.

Aalborg-based Liftra is providing the design and engineering, based on its patented LT1500 Turbine Installation Crane technology, and this is combined with DEME’s engineering, operations and installation technology.



​The Offshore Turbine Installation Crane offers the possibility of erecting higher and heavier turbines using existing vessels at a lower cost, while at the same time reducing the environmental footprint, and is suitable for both bottom-fixed and floating turbines.

Due to its flexibility, the system can be exclusively integrated for use on board DEME’s floating offshore heavy-lift vessels such as ‘Orion’ or ‘Green Jade’, as well as its existing jack-up vessels.

The partners will develop and integrate the technology in stages and following an extensive testing programme, the pioneering new system is expected to be operational in 2027.



DEME is a contractor in the fields of offshore energy, environmental remediation, dredging and marine infrastructure. DEME also engages in concessions activities in offshore wind, marine infrastructure, green hydrogen, and mineral harvesting. The company can build on more than 145 years of experience and is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.