2023 April 17 14:22

TotalEnergies announces the delivery of a first liquefied natural gas cargo to the Dhamra LNG terminal

TotalEnergies announces the delivery of a first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to the Dhamra LNG terminal, located in the state of Odisha on the east coast of India and owned and operated by Adani Total Private Limited (ATPL), a 50-50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and Adani. This delivery enables the gradual commissioning of the terminal, which is expected to start commercial operations at the end of May 2023, according to the company's release.

With regasification capacity of 5 million metric tons of LNG per year, the Dhamra LNG terminal adds more than 10% to India’s regasification capacity, strengthening the country’s position as the world's fifth largest LNG importer and allowing it to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix from 8% to 15% by 2030 to reduce its carbon intensity.



TotalEnergies is the world’s third largest LNG player with a market share of around 12% and a global portfolio of about 50 Mt/y thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies. The company benefits from an integrated position across the LNG value chain, including production, transportation, access to more than 20 Mt/y of regasification capacity in Europe, trading, and LNG bunkering.

TotalEnergies’ ambition is to increase the share of natural gas in its sales mix to close to 50% by 2030, to reduce carbon emissions and eliminate methane emissions associated with the gas value chain, and to work with local partners to promote the transition from coal to natural gas.



