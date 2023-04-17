2023 April 17 13:12

LR award Mitsui with Approval in Principle for ammonia-fuelled gas carrier

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. with Approval in Principle (AiP) for its Ammonia-fuelled liquified gas carrier, according to LR's release.

The vessel, developed by Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and TSUNEISHI SHIPBUILDING as part of a Joint Development Project (JDP), is a medium-sized liquified gas carrier which is equipped with a main engine currently under development that is capable of using ammonia as fuel.

Ammonia has long been transported as cargo by liquefied gas carriers, but so far it has not been used as a marine fuel. Mitsui’s vessel will use part of the ammonia loaded as cargo as fuel, with the goal of achieving net-zero CO2 emissions during the vessels the voyage.

LR conducted a thorough HAZID analysis and Preliminary Appraisal of Rules (PAR), using our guidelines and in-depth knowledge of ship safety for vessels using ammonia as fuel to ensure high standards of safety in the design process.