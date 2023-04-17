2023 April 17 12:40

RF Government determined priority areas of Russia’s technological sovereignty projects

Image source: website of RF Government



The work will be performed in 13 priority areas

RF Government has the determined priority areas projects implementation of which will facilitate the achievement of the country’s technological sovereignty and will let conduct the structural adaptation of the economy to the current realities, according to the press center of RF Government. A relevant order has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The work will be performed in 13 priority areas: aviation industry, automotive industry, railway engineering, medical industry, oil and gas engineering, agricultural engineering, specialized engineering, machine tool industry, shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, chemical industry, electronics and energy.

The priority is given to areas where local content of production is 50% minimum. Besides, the list includes areas crucial for the technological sovereignty.

The document also outlines the priorities of projects on structural adaptation of the economy to the current realities. They are essential for the creation or modernization of infrastructure allowing for redirection of transport and logistics flows to the friendly countries in the south and in the east. Among such projects are the construction of seaports, shipyards, creation and development of industrial parks, construction of customs storage facilities as well as services on transportation of various products.

The projects in priority areas are eligible for a special approach of banks to approval of loans, reduced rates and more active involvement development institutions.

“That will ensure up to 10 trillion of additional financing for the expansion of promising industries and will let replace the supply of deficit materials, components and equipment as well as to redirect transport and logistics flows and manufacture competitive products at domestic facilities,” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting with Deputy Prime Ministers held on 17 April 2023.