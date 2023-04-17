2023 April 17 11:39

State flag of the Russian Federation hoisted on crab catcher Omolon

One more crab catcher, Kedon, is to be delivered in July

Flag raising ceremony for crab catcher of Project 03141, Omolon, was held on 15 April 2023 in Primorye, according to the Telegram canal of Khabarovsk Territory Governor Mikhail Degtyaryov.

The ship was laid down at Khabarovsk Shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) in 2020 and was launched on 14 May 2022.

Omolon is one of the two ships being built by Khabarovsk Shipyard in the framework of the state programme known as “keel quota”. Omolon is the first ship of that kind built by Khabarovsk Shipyard.

“One more crab catcher, Kedon, is to be delivered in July,” said the Goveernor.

The ship is intended for catching crab and shrimp using traps as well as for storage of the catch in chilled sea water for further transportation to a port.