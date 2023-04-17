2023 April 17 10:17

RF Government expands limits of Pevek seaport in Chukotka

The terminal for shipment of cargo from Baimsky GOK to be included in the port’s limits

The limits of Pevek seaport in the Chukotka Autonomous Region will be expanded with additional plots of land and water area near Cape Nagleynyn where a sea terminal for shipment of cargo from Baimsky GOK is to be built. The Order has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

The terminal will have a capacity of about 2 million tonnes per year. Three thirds of that amount will be made by copper concentrate from the Peschanka field being developed by the companies of Baimsky GOK. The terminal is to be put into operation in 2026.

The new terminal will contribute to the implementation of the initiative of social and economic development of the Russian Federation until 2030 “Year-round Northern Sea Route” and the increase of the annual cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route to 150 million tonnes by 2030.

In early March 2023, the Government approved the scope of budget investments into the construction of a sea terminal near Cape Nagleynyn. They will exceed RUB 27.6 billion in 2023–2026.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

According to the plan, the annual cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route is to reach 80 million by 2024, 150 million tonnes by 2030, 220 million tonnes – by 2035.

The Northern Sea Route is the shortest water route between the European part of Russia and the Far East. Its length between the Kara Gate and the Provideniya Bay is about 5,600 km. The entire Northern Sea Route is within the territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone of the Russian Federation which is of the utmost importance amid the pressure of sanctions and disruption of logistics supply chains.

The newly signed document introduces the amendments into RF Government’s Order date 18 October 2010 (No 1801-Russia).