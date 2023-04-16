2023 April 16 13:19

Singapore-registered ship "Success 9", located and crew safe

Since the boarding of the Singapore-registered ship, SUCCESS 9, by unidentified persons on 10 April 2023, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has been coordinating with the ship owner and multinational agencies through the Information Fusion Centre (IFC) and the Monrovia Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) to search for the ship. These multinational agencies included the Maritime Domain Awareness for Trade – Gulf of Guinea, together with the regional security forces, the French navy, coast guards and maritime administrations from Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Nigeria. All nearby and passing commercial ships were also cued to help in the search for SUCCESS 9, SG Press Centre said Sunday.



On 15 April at around 1700 hrs (Singapore time), MPA was updated that SUCCESS 9, has been located off the coast of Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.



A commercial ship, MONJASA SPRINTER, passing by had earlier picked up a distress call from SUCCESS 9. The master of MONJASA SPRINTER then reported the location of SUCCESS 9 to the latter’s Company Security Officer (CSO). The CSO updated MPA, who immediately informed the IFC and Monrovia Regional MRCC. A Côte d'Ivoire Navy patrol vessel was deployed to confirm and board SUCCESS 9. All crew, including the Singaporean crew, were safe and in good health. The ship has since safely arrived at Abidjan port.



MPA has advised all Singapore-registered ships to exercise caution and implement the guidelines in the Best Management Practices West Africa (BMP WA), when operating in the region to mitigate piracy-associated threats.



Companies should also regularly review their ship security assessment and plan under the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code. Companies are advised to report all pirate activity, including both actual and attempted attacks, as well as suspicious sightings, to local authorities.



The BMP West Africa – Best Management Practices to Deter Piracy and Enhance Maritime Security off the Coast of West Africa including the Gulf of Guinea, was published by the International Chamber of Shipping and other shipping industry associations in March 2020. The publication provides threat mitigation guidance on counter-piracy/armed robbery at sea.