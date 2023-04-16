2023 April 16 11:54

ABP expands Port of Lowestoft with acquisition of former Quality Discounts site

The port plays a key role in supporting the UK’s journey towards net zero

Associated British Ports (ABP) has today announced that it has completed the purchase of the former Quality Discounts site, in a move that is designed to improve the vitality of the port-side location, as well as increase the role that the Port of Lowestoft plays as a thriving centre for companies servicing the offshore energy industry.



The c. 1.5-acre site, which sits adjacent to Town Quay on Commercial Road was previously home to the retail outlet Quality Discounts (QD), which closed mid-2022. It is strategically located, providing excellent sea and road connectivity, and near Lowestoft town centre.



This is another important milestone for Lowestoft as it expands its support of the offshore energy sector, and continues to make investments in the port, which supports 1000 jobs in the region. The Lowestoft Eastern Energy Facility (LEEF), for example, is a £25 million project, which will bring significant upgrades to marine facilities in Lowestoft’s Harbour.



The port also plays a key role in supporting the UK’s journey towards net zero, with its proximity to key offshore wind sites, as well as supporting projects such as the planned development of a Direct Air Capture facility (part of Sizewell C) at the Port of Lowestoft.



Tom Duit, Operations Manager at ABP’s Port of Lowestoft said:



“We’re delighted to have completed the purchase of the former QD site. ABP’s Port of Lowestoft provides an ideal location as the UK’s most easterly port for accessing the Southern North Sea, which is a centre of expertise for offshore energy production. We are looking forward to securing a new tenant of the site in the coming months and for ABP to play a key role in supporting the growth of commercial activities into the area.



“The purchase will also enable ABP to further improve the vitality of the area around Commercial Road through investing in the site.”



ABP as a business is committed to supporting innovation in the offshore energy sector, alongside decarbonising its own operations. This was reflected in its net zero sustainability strategy, Ready for Tomorrow, which was launched at the end of February 2023.