2023 April 15 13:11

Nova Scotia green hydrogen and ammonia facility receives Environmental Approval

The approval concerns the initial phase of green hydrogen and green ammonia project in Point Tupper



BearHead Energy has received Environmental Assessment approval for its green hydrogen and green ammonia production, storage and loading facility. The plant, expected to produce up to 350,000 tonnes of hydrogen and two million tonnes of ammonia per year, is permitted for up to 2GW of hydrogen electrolysers, H2 View website reported.



The facility was approved by Timothy Halman, Minister of Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change and dubbed ‘Bear Head’, located in Point Tupper, Nova Scotia, Canada.



Bear Head will be developed in phases and deliveries of green hydrogen and ammonia are set to start in 2028.



The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of BAES Infrastructure, which is currently developing a hydrogen and ammonia production, distribution and export hub in South Texas.



The Government of Canada’s recent 2023 budget allocated 40% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) for clean hydrogen projects and 30% ITC for clean technology to accelerate Canadian companies to a global scale and encourage the clean energy transition.



EverWind also received Environmental Approval for its industrial-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia project in Nova Scotia, paving the way for construction to commence in the first half of 2023.



The approval concerns the initial phase of its $6bn, one million tonnes per year green hydrogen and green ammonia project in Point Tupper.