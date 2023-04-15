  • Home
  • News
  • Bangladesh's RPGCL to import two LNG cargoes from TotalEnergies - Reuters
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 15 11:53

    Bangladesh's RPGCL to import two LNG cargoes from TotalEnergies - Reuters

    The cargoes will be delivered on May 16-17 and May 25-26 respectively

    Bangladesh's state-owned Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) will import two spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from TotalEnergies, Reuters reported citing two industry sources.

    The cargoes, bought at $13.33 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) and $13.28/mmBtu, will be delivered on May 16-17 and May 25-26 respectively, added one of the sources.

    RPGCL had also additionally issued a tender seeking an LNG cargo for delivery between May 7-8. The tender, which closed on April 4, was awarded to TotalEnergies at $14.84/mmBtu, said the sources.

    TotalEnergies did not respond to a request for comment.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 15

15:19 International cruise season kicks off in Helsinki
13:11 Nova Scotia green hydrogen and ammonia facility receives Environmental Approval
11:53 Bangladesh's RPGCL to import two LNG cargoes from TotalEnergies - Reuters
10:42 ClassNK issues approval in principle for conversion plan of medium-sized SEP vessel jointly developed by TOA Corporation, NSY, and JMU
09:14 Russia says Black Sea grain deal may be nearly over - Reuters

2023 April 14

18:17 Chinese cranes to be ruled out - BusinessKorea
17:59 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:57 ABS Wavesight™ and ActZero alliance will deliver cybersecurity solutions to global fleet
17:41 Uruguay prepares expansion of the Port of Nueva Palmira
17:24 Chevron and the Angelicoussis Group announce ammonia carrier joint study agreement
16:51 Cruise Smeralda entered Finnlines’ Germany-Sweden services
16:18 Belships ASA: Acquisition of a new Ultramax bulk carrier
16:00 CPC resumed pumping of crude oil after a 72-hour scheduled shutdown
15:37 Inaugural shore power plug-in at Terminal 5 marks key environmental milestone for The Northwest Seaport Alliance
15:21 Singapore bunker sales rebound in March; vessel calls hit more than two-year highs - Reuters
14:55 Operation of Leader class icebreaker can prove to be inefficient for escorting certain types of ships
14:33 Van Oord announces changes to Supervisory Board
14:29 VIKING marks float out of neweest Egypt ship
14:03 Three Carnival ships reposition for Alaska, Europe seasons
13:56 Jan De Nul places footbridge across the Meuse
13:52 Hyundai Mipo Dockyard secures $174.3 million contract for four product carriers - Yonhap
13:17 FSUE Hydrographic Company to acquire 2 dredging ships and to attract partner countries’ fleet
12:29 Super trawler Mekhanik Maslak completed transition from Saint-Petersburg to Vladivostok
11:36 Zvezdochka aims at import independence in production of propulsion complexes
11:10 Christening of U-Ming’s Eco-Friendly Post Panamax Bulk Carrier “M.V. Cemtex Eminence”
10:38 MOL, TSUNEISHI and Mitsui E&S acquire AiP for ammonia-fueled vessel from ClassNK and Lloyd’s
10:22 NOVATEK improves its Arctic Cascade Gas Liquefaction Technology
10:01 Germany to review China stake in Hamburg port terminal - Reuters
09:49 Coal shipments from Yenisey terminal to total 1 million tonnes in 2023
09:41 Carbon capture technology readiness points to potential route for emission reduction and increased vessel lifetime - LR
09:22 Construction of additional docks for ship repair is needed in Arkhangelsk Region

2023 April 13

18:17 Maersk opens new Global Service Centres in Mexico and Brazil to better serve customers in the Americas
18:07 EST-Floattech launches newly developed modular battery management system
17:55 Yevgeny Dmitrakov takes the helm of Port Vanino again
17:43 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 225 bln-won order for 2 crude carriers for an African shipper
17:37 Hoegh LNG, Wartsila and partners receive funding from Norwegian Government for major clean energy initiative
17:13 Greenheart, Njord and Marsoft enter green tech partnership underpinned by carbon credits
16:47 ABS Wavesight and ActZero form new alliance to help safeguard fleets from the growing threat of cyberattacks
16:29 Russian Railways’ transportation of export grain via port stations rose 2.2 times in 1Q’23
15:42 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 15, 2023
15:24 Khersones sailboat makes the first call at the seaport of Sochi this year
15:03 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company completes overhaul works of the crane vessel "Atamoglan Karimov"
14:35 Diana Shipping announces delivery of the Ultramax Dry Bulk Vessel
14:07 Throughput of Russian seaports in 1Q’2023 rose by 10% YoY to 220.2 million tonnes
13:42 COSCO delivers 231 housing modules in Stockholm
13:20 MOL to participate in the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative
12:44 Railway station Gruzovaya in Primorye ready to accept oil bound for transportation to port Kozmino
12:30 MSC adds India port calls to its Australia Express Service
12:01 Sanmar Shipyards to build another eco-friendly tug for environmentally-aware operator
11:55 APM Terminals Pipavav, Maersk and PRCL partner for innovative new block train service
11:18 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 1Q’2023 rose by 38.7% YoY to $53.8 billion
11:13 Konecranes supports Cambodian port modernization with its first-ever mobile harbor crane order in the country
10:46 USA imposed sanction on the head of GTLK and 16 vessels in which the company has an interest
10:15 Container throughput of Turkish ports in January-March 2023 fell by 10.8%
10:14 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 32% to 1,837,094 TEUs in Q1 2023
09:41 CMA CGM opens ZEBOX hubs in Manchester and Singapore
09:19 FESCO and Tunis to look into potential cargo base for sea service organization

2023 April 12

18:31 Crowley invests in logistics-technology start-up REPOWR
18:07 Columbia Shipmanagement conducts trial of Starlink satellite internet service
18:03 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 1Q’2023 fell by 24% YoY