2023 April 15 11:53

Bangladesh's RPGCL to import two LNG cargoes from TotalEnergies - Reuters

The cargoes will be delivered on May 16-17 and May 25-26 respectively



Bangladesh's state-owned Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) will import two spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from TotalEnergies, Reuters reported citing two industry sources.



The cargoes, bought at $13.33 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) and $13.28/mmBtu, will be delivered on May 16-17 and May 25-26 respectively, added one of the sources.



RPGCL had also additionally issued a tender seeking an LNG cargo for delivery between May 7-8. The tender, which closed on April 4, was awarded to TotalEnergies at $14.84/mmBtu, said the sources.



TotalEnergies did not respond to a request for comment.