2023 April 14 17:41

Uruguay prepares expansion of the Port of Nueva Palmira

The National Administration of Ports (ANP) will implement modernisation project in the port of Nueva Palmira will optimize its operation, the ANP president Juan Curbelo said.



The works worth about $10 million include preparation of the site, reconstruction of docks and building an office for port staff and clients. The modernisation works in the ports of Colonia will reach $45 million in 2023 and 2024. The works in the Port of Nueva Palmira will begin in the coming months. The main bulk cargo terminal in Uruguay required modernisation and investments and these works are part of a process of decentralization of the port system, Curbelo said.



Curbelo pointed out that these works at the port of entry of the Paraná-Paraguay waterway will improve the services provided.