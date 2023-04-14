2023 April 14 16:00

CPC resumed pumping of crude oil after a 72-hour scheduled shutdown

Currently, lifting of crude oil at the Marine Terminal is delivered routinely

On April 14, 2023, at 07 am Moscow time, mainline pumps of the Tengiz-Novorossiysk trunk oil pipeline resumed pumping of crude oil after a 72-hour scheduled shutdown.

The above period was marked by scheduled work associated with planned maintenance of various systems of the pipeline and the Marine Terminal (mechanical and process equipment, power and electrical equipment, instrumentation and automation systems, control systems), as well as work on the ongoing and capital projects of CPC.

Scheduled shutdowns are performed a few times per year to ensure delivery of the types of maintenance, repairs and equipment connection that cannot be performed on operating equipment. CPC does not practice advance notifications to the public and expert community about pipeline shutdown. This practice is due to security matters and combating illegal taps.

Currently, lifting of crude oil at the Marine Terminal is delivered routinely.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trust management) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazmunayGas – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company– 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited– 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited– 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.