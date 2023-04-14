2023 April 14 18:17

Chinese cranes to be ruled out - BusinessKorea

Busan Port Authority is planning to rule out foreign cranes regarding docks to be put into operation. The Incheon Port Authority recently decided to prefer port operators use domestic cranes and announced that this policy would be immediately applied to its operator selection procedures, BusinessKorea reported.



Likewise, the Busan Port Authority is planning to rule out foreign cranes regarding docks to be put into operation from now on.



This is because of security concerns. The U.S. government is currently working on countermeasures for Chinese cranes at U.S. ports. According to it, those cranes with cutting-edge sensors have been used for military espionage purposes. At present, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC), a Chinese state-run company, accounts for 80% of port cranes in the United States. The ratio is 48.7% in South Korea.



In South Korea, the National Intelligence Service is looking into the matter. The result of the investigation will come out in the first half of this year.