  • Home
  • News
  • Van Oord announces changes to Supervisory Board
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 14 14:33

    Van Oord announces changes to Supervisory Board

    The Supervisory Board consists of seven members

    The General Meeting of Shareholders of Van Oord N.V. was held on 13 April 2023. During this meeting, the company’s Annual Report 2022 was presented and changes were made to the composition of the Supervisory Board. The Annual Financial Statements were adopted and the shareholders granted the Executive Board and Supervisory Board discharge for the management and supervision conducted in the 2022 financial year.

    Composition of the Supervisory Board
    After serving almost 11 years, Mr Van der Ven will step down from Van Oord N.V.’s Supervisory Board. We would like to thank him for his dedication and contribution to the company.

    Mr Sevinga has been appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term. He is Chairman of the Management Board of MerweOord, the Van Oord family’s holding company, and has a background in financial services (Rabobank, Kempen & Co).

    The composition of the Supervisory Board is now as follows: Mr Hoek (Chair), Ms Insinger, and Messrs Laurent Josi, Kretzers, Sevinga, Valkier, and Verheul. Mr Kretzers has been reappointed for another four-year term in 2022.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 14

18:17 Chinese cranes to be ruled out - BusinessKorea
17:59 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:57 ABS Wavesight™ and ActZero alliance will deliver cybersecurity solutions to global fleet
17:41 Uruguay prepares expansion of the Port of Nueva Palmira
17:24 Chevron and the Angelicoussis Group announce ammonia carrier joint study agreement
16:51 Cruise Smeralda entered Finnlines’ Germany-Sweden services
16:18 Belships ASA: Acquisition of a new Ultramax bulk carrier
16:00 CPC resumed pumping of crude oil after a 72-hour scheduled shutdown
15:37 Inaugural shore power plug-in at Terminal 5 marks key environmental milestone for The Northwest Seaport Alliance
15:21 Singapore bunker sales rebound in March; vessel calls hit more than two-year highs - Reuters
14:55 Operation of Leader class icebreaker can prove to be inefficient for escorting certain types of ships
14:33 Van Oord announces changes to Supervisory Board
14:29 VIKING marks float out of neweest Egypt ship
14:03 Three Carnival ships reposition for Alaska, Europe seasons
13:56 Jan De Nul places footbridge across the Meuse
13:52 Hyundai Mipo Dockyard secures $174.3 million contract for four product carriers - Yonhap
13:17 FSUE Hydrographic Company to acquire 2 dredging ships and to attract partner countries’ fleet
12:29 Super trawler Mekhanik Maslak completed transition from Saint-Petersburg to Vladivostok
11:36 Zvezdochka aims at import independence in production of propulsion complexes
11:10 Christening of U-Ming’s Eco-Friendly Post Panamax Bulk Carrier “M.V. Cemtex Eminence”
10:38 MOL, TSUNEISHI and Mitsui E&S acquire AiP for ammonia-fueled vessel from ClassNK and Lloyd’s
10:22 NOVATEK improves its Arctic Cascade Gas Liquefaction Technology
10:01 Germany to review China stake in Hamburg port terminal - Reuters
09:49 Coal shipments from Yenisey terminal to total 1 million tonnes in 2023
09:41 Carbon capture technology readiness points to potential route for emission reduction and increased vessel lifetime - LR
09:22 Construction of additional docks for ship repair is needed in Arkhangelsk Region

2023 April 13

18:17 Maersk opens new Global Service Centres in Mexico and Brazil to better serve customers in the Americas
18:07 EST-Floattech launches newly developed modular battery management system
17:55 Yevgeny Dmitrakov takes the helm of Port Vanino again
17:43 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 225 bln-won order for 2 crude carriers for an African shipper
17:37 Hoegh LNG, Wartsila and partners receive funding from Norwegian Government for major clean energy initiative
17:13 Greenheart, Njord and Marsoft enter green tech partnership underpinned by carbon credits
16:47 ABS Wavesight and ActZero form new alliance to help safeguard fleets from the growing threat of cyberattacks
16:29 Russian Railways’ transportation of export grain via port stations rose 2.2 times in 1Q’23
15:42 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 15, 2023
15:24 Khersones sailboat makes the first call at the seaport of Sochi this year
15:03 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company completes overhaul works of the crane vessel "Atamoglan Karimov"
14:35 Diana Shipping announces delivery of the Ultramax Dry Bulk Vessel
14:07 Throughput of Russian seaports in 1Q’2023 rose by 10% YoY to 220.2 million tonnes
13:42 COSCO delivers 231 housing modules in Stockholm
13:20 MOL to participate in the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative
12:44 Railway station Gruzovaya in Primorye ready to accept oil bound for transportation to port Kozmino
12:30 MSC adds India port calls to its Australia Express Service
12:01 Sanmar Shipyards to build another eco-friendly tug for environmentally-aware operator
11:55 APM Terminals Pipavav, Maersk and PRCL partner for innovative new block train service
11:18 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 1Q’2023 rose by 38.7% YoY to $53.8 billion
11:13 Konecranes supports Cambodian port modernization with its first-ever mobile harbor crane order in the country
10:46 USA imposed sanction on the head of GTLK and 16 vessels in which the company has an interest
10:15 Container throughput of Turkish ports in January-March 2023 fell by 10.8%
10:14 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 32% to 1,837,094 TEUs in Q1 2023
09:41 CMA CGM opens ZEBOX hubs in Manchester and Singapore
09:19 FESCO and Tunis to look into potential cargo base for sea service organization

2023 April 12

18:31 Crowley invests in logistics-technology start-up REPOWR
18:07 Columbia Shipmanagement conducts trial of Starlink satellite internet service
18:03 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 1Q’2023 fell by 24% YoY
17:42 BAE Systems starts construction of $200 million ship repair facility in Jacksonville, Florida
17:34 IMO Secretary-General expresses concern on piracy incidents in Gulf of Guinea
17:20 Saudi Ports container volumes up 21.14% to 693,523 TEUs in March 2023
17:01 Oil shipments from Aktau to Baku in 1Q’2023 totaled 19.2 thousand tons
16:38 Capacity of FESCO’s line connecting Russia and Vietnam increased by 44% with third vessel put on FVDL