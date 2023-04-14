2023 April 14 14:33

Van Oord announces changes to Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board consists of seven members

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Van Oord N.V. was held on 13 April 2023. During this meeting, the company’s Annual Report 2022 was presented and changes were made to the composition of the Supervisory Board. The Annual Financial Statements were adopted and the shareholders granted the Executive Board and Supervisory Board discharge for the management and supervision conducted in the 2022 financial year.



Composition of the Supervisory Board

After serving almost 11 years, Mr Van der Ven will step down from Van Oord N.V.’s Supervisory Board. We would like to thank him for his dedication and contribution to the company.



Mr Sevinga has been appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term. He is Chairman of the Management Board of MerweOord, the Van Oord family’s holding company, and has a background in financial services (Rabobank, Kempen & Co).



The composition of the Supervisory Board is now as follows: Mr Hoek (Chair), Ms Insinger, and Messrs Laurent Josi, Kretzers, Sevinga, Valkier, and Verheul. Mr Kretzers has been reappointed for another four-year term in 2022.