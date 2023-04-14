2023 April 14 14:03

Three Carnival ships reposition for Alaska, Europe seasons

Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Spirit to begin Alaska season, Carnival Pride sails to Europe



Carnival Cruise Line guests on two ships are beginning spectacular voyages today which will cross both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, respectively, as a third ship will begin another Carnival Journeys cruise in the coming days.

Carnival Luminosa departed Brisbane, Australia, April 13 to embark on a sailing spanning more than three weeks to arrive in Seattle on May 4 for the upcoming start of her Alaska season. Carnival Pride is departing Tampa today on her transatlantic cruise to Europe and, this weekend, Carnival Spirit will sail from Miami to Seattle.



Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Spirit sailing to Seattle

After a successful inaugural season in Brisbane, Australia, Carnival Luminosa is embarking on a 23-day transpacific sailing and will visit destinations along the way, such as New Caledonia and Fiji, before crossing the International Dateline and visiting Tahiti and Hawaii, then docking at the Port of Seattle May 4 for the start of her 2023 Alaska season. Her arrival in Seattle will mark Carnival Luminosa’s first time sailing in U.S. waters since joining the fleet in November 2022.

On Sunday, Carnival Spirit will depart Miami for a 16-day cruise to Seattle. She’ll arrive just ahead of Carnival Luminosa, on May 2, 2023, to begin operating in Alaska. Destinations include Santa Marta and Cartagena, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and a cruise through the Panama Canal. From Seattle, Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Spirit will each sail a four-month Alaska schedule, along with their sister ship, Carnival Miracle, which departs from San Francisco. The ships will sail a total of 49 Alaskan cruises, ranging from six- to fourteen-day sailings to port favorites like Juneau, Sitka, Skagway and the scenic cruising of Tracy Arm Fjord or Endicott Arm Fjord.



After completing the upcoming Alaska season, Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Spirit will operate additional Carnival Journeys sailings, with Carnival Luminosa sailing a spectacular 30-day transpacific voyage back to Brisbane, Australia. Next year, when Carnival Luminosa returns to Seattle for the 2024 Alaska season, the ship will operate one of Carnival’s longest-ever cruises. The 31-day journey will depart April 1, 2024, and visit several exotic destinations, including Guam and Hiroshima and Yokohama, Japan.

Carnival Spirit will conclude its deployment for Alaska season by embarking on a 16-day sailing to New Orleans, again sailing through the Panama Canal, before repositioning to her new homeport of Mobile, Ala. on Oct. 6, 2023. Next year, Carnival Spirit will return for Alaska season on a similar voyage that departs April 7, 2024, cruises through the Panama Canal and features stops in destinations such as Cartagena, Colombia and Costa Rica.



Carnival Pride Cruises to Europe

Carnival Pride is embarking on a 13-day transatlantic sailing from Port Tampa Bay to Barcelona, Spain. During the sailing, guests will visit Ponta Delgada in the Azores, as well as Malaga and Valencia, Spain.

Before beginning her summer season in Europe, Carnival Pride will undergo refurbishments.

Carnival Pride will return to service May 28, 2023. Carnival Pride will sail a series of 15 European cruises from May 28, 2023 through Oct. 28, 2023. The upcoming season features various cruise lengths and itineraries with departures from Dover, UK; Barcelona, Spain; and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy. Carnival Pride concludes its European season with a 15-day transatlantic voyage back to the U.S. that departs Oct. 28, 2023.



Next year, Carnival Legend will operate 17 European sailings. The ship’s rich program for 2024 offers a wide range of cruises that feature destinations between two transatlantic sailings – with a spring departure cruise from Baltimore, M.D. to Barcelona, Spain and a 15-day return trip in the fall from Civitavecchia to Tampa, Fla.