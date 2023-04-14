2023 April 14 11:10

Christening of U-Ming’s Eco-Friendly Post Panamax Bulk Carrier “M.V. Cemtex Eminence”

U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation - one of the nine listed companies under the Far Eastern Group, had contracted with Sumisho Marine Co., Ltd to commission Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd to build the 99,990 DWT Post Panamax bulk carrier, M.V. “Cemtex Eminence”, according to the company's release.

Measuring 235m in length and 40m in width, M.V. Cemtex Eminence is U-Ming’s third new built vessel among the 99,990 DWT Post Panamax series, which is designed and built for U-Ming by Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. The vessel has inherited U-Ming’s consistent energy-saving and environmental protection concepts; not only that she meets the requirements of the third stage of the International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), but also 33% more energy efficient than vessels of the same deadweight size.

The vessel is equipped with the Fleet Safety Management (FSM) ship management platform developed by U-Ming, which synchronizes ship navigational and meteorological data for monitoring and analysis purposes; in order to improve operational efficiency and reduce failure rates.

This FSM platform has obtained the SMARTShip Notation certification from classification societies such as Japan’s NK, Norway’s DNV, Taiwan’s CR and USA’ ABS. With the advantages of larger deadweight capacity, fuel efficiency, low-speed navigation characteristics and optimized hull & bridge designs, the vessel’s overall operational competitiveness is largely enhanced. U-Ming’s environmental and energy-saving ship renewal plan since 2014 has coincided with the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI)’s regulations to be carbon neutral or zero emission ambition by 2050, thus U-Ming has relied on this environmental transformation to gain an advantage in achieving its corporate vision.

U-Ming currently owns and operates Capesize, Post Panamax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax bulk carriers; cement carriers; Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC), Very Large Ore Carriers (VLOC) and Crew Transfer Vessels (CTV); amounting to a total of 73 vessels including vessels that are in operation, under construction, joint ventures and ship management services; totaling deadweight of 8.82 million tons. The average age of the owned bulk fleet is about 6.6 years. Besides the subsidiaries in Hong Kong, Singapore and China Xiamen; U-Ming Marine Offshore Co., Ltd. was recently set up to provide offshore wind maritime transportation services in Taiwan.