2023 April 14 10:22

NOVATEK improves its Arctic Cascade Gas Liquefaction Technology

PAO NOVATEK says it has obtained a Russian patent for its proprietary natural gas liquefaction technology called “Arctic Cascade Modified” (ACM), which builds upon NOVATEK’s patented Arctic Cascade process already implemented at the Yamal LNG project’s Train 4.

Stemming from operational lessons learned, improvements to the technology enable LNG production with a leaner equipment list and better energy efficiency. The underlying process design is compatible with domestically manufactured equipment.

The ACM liquefaction process is intended for the Company’s large-scale LNG projects in the Arctic with a production capacity of 3 mmtpa per LNG train.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation.