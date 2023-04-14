  • Home
  • News
  • Coal shipments from Yenisey terminal to total 1 million tonnes in 2023
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 14 09:49

    Coal shipments from Yenisey terminal to total 1 million tonnes in 2023

    The first berth of the terminal is 60% complete

    The construction of terminal Yenisey in the port Dickson on the Northern Sea Route for coal shipments from the Syradasayskoye field has entered the active phase: the berth complex and the dredging planned at 1.8 million cbm will let the investor ship about 1 million tonnes of coal by the end of the year, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Pavlov, General Director of Severnaya Zvezda LLC, as saying at the Arctic - Regions  forum held in Arkhangelsk.

    According to the speaker, investments into the development of the Syradasayskoye field will total RUB 75 billion by 2026. “The first berth of the terminal is 60% complete,” he said.

    The berth construction is to be completed in summer 2023 with the depth at the berth of 16 meters and the depth at the exit from the canal at 16.2 meters. Dredging works will be conducted by Hydrographic Company.

    Sea terminal Yenisey is being built on the shore of the Kara Sea. It is one of the key facilities of the Syradasayskoye field development project being implemented by Severnaya Zvezda LLC on the Taimyr peninsula. The port will include a cargo berth, a shore zone and a connecting dam. It will be equipped with a conveyor line and a ship loading machine. The port will cover an area of over 20 hectares. Its storage facilities will have a capacity of 1 million tonnes of product.

    According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, Yenisey port will add 5 million tonnes to the annual cargo base of the Northern Sea Route from 2026.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 14

14:03 Three Carnival ships reposition for Alaska, Europe seasons
13:56 Jan De Nul places footbridge across the Meuse
13:52 Hyundai Mipo Dockyard secures $174.3 million contract for four product carriers - Yonhap
13:17 FSUE Hydrographic Company to acquire 2 dredging ships and to attract partner countries’ fleet
12:29 Super trawler Mekhanik Maslak completed transition from Saint-Petersburg to Vladivostok
11:36 Zvezdochka aims at import independence in production of propulsion complexes
11:10 Christening of U-Ming’s Eco-Friendly Post Panamax Bulk Carrier “M.V. Cemtex Eminence”
10:38 MOL, TSUNEISHI and Mitsui E&S acquire AiP for ammonia-fueled vessel from ClassNK and Lloyd’s
10:22 NOVATEK improves its Arctic Cascade Gas Liquefaction Technology
10:01 Germany to review China stake in Hamburg port terminal - Reuters
09:49 Coal shipments from Yenisey terminal to total 1 million tonnes in 2023
09:41 Carbon capture technology readiness points to potential route for emission reduction and increased vessel lifetime - LR
09:22 Construction of additional docks for ship repair is needed in Arkhangelsk Region

2023 April 13

18:17 Maersk opens new Global Service Centres in Mexico and Brazil to better serve customers in the Americas
18:07 EST-Floattech launches newly developed modular battery management system
17:55 Yevgeny Dmitrakov takes the helm of Port Vanino again
17:43 HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 225 bln-won order for 2 crude carriers for an African shipper
17:37 Hoegh LNG, Wartsila and partners receive funding from Norwegian Government for major clean energy initiative
17:13 Greenheart, Njord and Marsoft enter green tech partnership underpinned by carbon credits
16:47 ABS Wavesight and ActZero form new alliance to help safeguard fleets from the growing threat of cyberattacks
16:29 Russian Railways’ transportation of export grain via port stations rose 2.2 times in 1Q’23
15:42 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 15, 2023
15:24 Khersones sailboat makes the first call at the seaport of Sochi this year
15:03 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company completes overhaul works of the crane vessel "Atamoglan Karimov"
14:35 Diana Shipping announces delivery of the Ultramax Dry Bulk Vessel
14:07 Throughput of Russian seaports in 1Q’2023 rose by 10% YoY to 220.2 million tonnes
13:42 COSCO delivers 231 housing modules in Stockholm
13:20 MOL to participate in the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative
12:44 Railway station Gruzovaya in Primorye ready to accept oil bound for transportation to port Kozmino
12:30 MSC adds India port calls to its Australia Express Service
12:01 Sanmar Shipyards to build another eco-friendly tug for environmentally-aware operator
11:55 APM Terminals Pipavav, Maersk and PRCL partner for innovative new block train service
11:18 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 1Q’2023 rose by 38.7% YoY to $53.8 billion
11:13 Konecranes supports Cambodian port modernization with its first-ever mobile harbor crane order in the country
10:46 USA imposed sanction on the head of GTLK and 16 vessels in which the company has an interest
10:15 Container throughput of Turkish ports in January-March 2023 fell by 10.8%
10:14 Port of Los Angeles container volumes down 32% to 1,837,094 TEUs in Q1 2023
09:41 CMA CGM opens ZEBOX hubs in Manchester and Singapore
09:19 FESCO and Tunis to look into potential cargo base for sea service organization

2023 April 12

18:31 Crowley invests in logistics-technology start-up REPOWR
18:07 Columbia Shipmanagement conducts trial of Starlink satellite internet service
18:03 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 1Q’2023 fell by 24% YoY
17:42 BAE Systems starts construction of $200 million ship repair facility in Jacksonville, Florida
17:34 IMO Secretary-General expresses concern on piracy incidents in Gulf of Guinea
17:20 Saudi Ports container volumes up 21.14% to 693,523 TEUs in March 2023
17:01 Oil shipments from Aktau to Baku in 1Q’2023 totaled 19.2 thousand tons
16:38 Capacity of FESCO’s line connecting Russia and Vietnam increased by 44% with third vessel put on FVDL
16:35 CMA CGM to add a new call at Ennore, India on its NEMO service
16:15 Klaveness Combination Carriers signs on as the latest Sustainable Shipping Initiative member
15:57 About 150 cargo ships to be built in Russia by 2027 — Denis Manturov
15:40 DP World Antwerp Gateway welcomes three container cranes at its terminal in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges
15:20 Tallink Grupp’s vessels now using shore power in Tallinn, Helsinki and Stockholm ports
15:14 Asyad Line acquires 2800 TEU vessel and reinforces its IEX service
14:55 Throughput of Turkish ports in 3M’23 totaled 135.3 million tonnes, up 7.5% YoY
14:42 Wartsila to operate power modules and support Brazilian offshore operator with Optimised Maintenance Agreement
14:23 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
13:54 Cosco Shipping, CMA CGM and SIPG sign MOU to collaborate on green marine methanol supply
13:39 Peotr Savchuk steps down as Deputy Head of Russian Federal Fisheries Agency
13:16 At least 45 new container ships needed for North-South ITC — USC
12:40 Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation selects LR to carry out a concept study on offloading liquefied CO2 captured onboard ships