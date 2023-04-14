2023 April 14 09:49

Coal shipments from Yenisey terminal to total 1 million tonnes in 2023

The first berth of the terminal is 60% complete

The construction of terminal Yenisey in the port Dickson on the Northern Sea Route for coal shipments from the Syradasayskoye field has entered the active phase: the berth complex and the dredging planned at 1.8 million cbm will let the investor ship about 1 million tonnes of coal by the end of the year, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Pavlov, General Director of Severnaya Zvezda LLC, as saying at the Arctic - Regions forum held in Arkhangelsk.

According to the speaker, investments into the development of the Syradasayskoye field will total RUB 75 billion by 2026. “The first berth of the terminal is 60% complete,” he said.

The berth construction is to be completed in summer 2023 with the depth at the berth of 16 meters and the depth at the exit from the canal at 16.2 meters. Dredging works will be conducted by Hydrographic Company.

Sea terminal Yenisey is being built on the shore of the Kara Sea. It is one of the key facilities of the Syradasayskoye field development project being implemented by Severnaya Zvezda LLC on the Taimyr peninsula. The port will include a cargo berth, a shore zone and a connecting dam. It will be equipped with a conveyor line and a ship loading machine. The port will cover an area of over 20 hectares. Its storage facilities will have a capacity of 1 million tonnes of product.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, Yenisey port will add 5 million tonnes to the annual cargo base of the Northern Sea Route from 2026.