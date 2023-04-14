2023 April 14 09:22

Construction of additional docks for ship repair is needed in Arkhangelsk Region

Market participants estimate the need at three or more docks

Construction of additional docks for ship repair is needed in Arkhangelsk Region as there is a shortage of them, Sergey Smirnov, Director of Arkhangelsk Region Shipbuilding Cluster association, said following the discussion of the ship repair market at the Arctic - Regions forum.

“We need to expand the capacity of docks. We understand that we need not one or two docks but three or may be more to meet at least some repair requirements,” said the head of the association.

According to earlier reports, Krasnaya Kuznitsa shipyard was going to build a dock of 5,000 tonnes in capacity. Mikhail Dryabin, Director of Krasnaya Kuznitsa shipyard (Arkhangelsk branch of Ship Repair Center Zvyozdochka), the dock supplier will be selected in the coming months (procurement documents are to be issued in April 2023). According to him, the portfolio of orders for ship repair is full until 2025.

In February 2023, Arkhangelsk Region Governor Aleksandr Tsybulsky told Vladimir Putin about the waiting list for scheduled ship repair at Arkhangelsk shipyards until the end of 2024 — early 2025.

