2023 April 13 18:17

Maersk opens new Global Service Centres in Mexico and Brazil to better serve customers in the Americas

Maersk (Maersk) has announced the opening of a new Global Service Centres (GSC) for the Americas Region, based in Mexico City, Mexico, with a dedicated satellite centre in Santos, Brazil, according to the company's release.

These new locations will combine talent availability across functions and disciplines in areas such as customer experience, finance, process management, technology, and data/analytics to provide high-quality support and a unique experience to customers. The centres will create over 700 new positions in 2023, with a plan to scale up to 1,300 positions by 2025.

The Americas-based GSC will bring regional expertise to support customers’ growing needs, with English, Spanish, and Portuguese language support, scalable talent availability, and process standardization.



The Maersk GSC’s competencies have grown in the last few years by being an integrated part of delivering strategic business growth. Maersk GSC teams interact with multiple stakeholders across A.P. Moller – Maersk to enable about 30 million touchpoints per year with over 59,000 customers.



The Maersk GSC is spread across India (Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and Pune), China (Chengdu, Chongqing) and the Philippines (Manila), with a small hub in Morocco (Tangier). The Americas-based centre will bring Maersk closer to its customers in the region, providing multi-language support and regional expertise.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global logistics leader, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 110,000 people world-wide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.