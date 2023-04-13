2023 April 13 17:43

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins 225 bln-won order for 2 crude carriers for an African shipper

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Thursday it has bagged a 225 billion-won (US$170.5 million) order to build two crude carriers for an African shipper, according to the company's release.

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three affiliates, will build the eco-friendly vessels in its shipyard in the port of Yeongam, 308 kilometers south of Seoul, HD Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.

The crude carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by May 2025.

So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched $7.45 billion worth of orders to build 58 ships, or 47.3 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.