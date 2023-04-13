2023 April 13 15:24

Khersones sailboat makes the first call at the seaport of Sochi this year

On April 11, the Khersones sailing training vessel with cadets on board made the first call this year at the seaport of Sochi, where it will be based during the navigation period of 2023, according to FSUE Rosmorport.

On April 1, the sailboat took on board the first shift of cadets in the seaport of Novorossiysk – 107 students, as well as two heads of navigation practice from the Sedov Water Transport Institute, a branch of the Federal State-Financed Educational Institution of Higher Education “Admiral Ushakov Maritime State University”, and on April 5 the vessel set off on its first training voyage in the water area of the Black Sea.

The Khersones sailboat will stay in Sochi for a few days, and then will go out to sea again, where the cadets will practice their skills with rig, get acquainted with the navigation and technical equipment of the vessel.

The next ship call at the seaport of Sochi is planned for the second half of the month. On April 27, the sailboat will take part in an international historical event on the theme of the events of the Great Patriotic War – The Dictation of Victory.

The practice of the first shifts of cadets will last until the end of May. This year, the Khersones sailboat will sail along the shores of the Krasnodar Territory calling at the seaport of Sochi.