2023 April 13 14:07

Throughput of Russian seaports in 1Q’2023 rose by 10% YoY to 220.2 million tonnes

The highest growth was registered in handling of grain and fertilizers

In January-March 2023, seaports of Russia handled 220.2 million tonnes of cargo, up 10%, year-on-year.

Handling of dry bulk cargo totaled 105.4 million tonnes (+17%) including 51.1 million tonnes of coal (+18.3%), 12.1 million tonnes of containerized cargo (-15.8%), 15.7 million tonnes of grain (up 2.1 times), 5.2 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-25.5%), 7.4 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (up 1.6 times), 2.3 million tonnes of ore (-21.6%) and 1.4 million tonnes of cargo caried by ferries (+7.4%), says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP).

Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 114.8 million tonnes (+4.2%) including 68.6 million tonnes of crude oil (+9.2%), 35 million tonnes of oil products (-3.3%), 8.9 million tonnes of liquefied gas (-9%) and 1.4 million tonnes of liquid food (+30.2%).

Exports totaled 173.9 million tonnes (+10.7%), imports - 9.5 million tonnes (-6.3%), transit — 17.2 million tonnes (+3.8%), short-sea traffic — 19.6 million tonnes (+18.9%).

Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 24.6 million tonnes (+2.8%) including 7.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+31.6%) and 17.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-5.9%). The port of Murmansk handled 15 million tonnes (+10.6%), Sabetta — 7 million tonnes (-3.7%), Varandey — 1.4 million tonnes (-16.6%), Arkhangelsk — 0.34 million tonnes (-38.2%).

Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 64.8 million tonnes (+6.8%) including 26.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+8.4%) and 38.5 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+5.8%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 32.8 million tonnes (+25.1%), Primorsk — 16.9 million tonnes (+14.4%), Great Port of Saint-Petersburg — 9.6 million tonnes (-24.4%), Vysotsk — 3.3 million tonnes (-17%).

Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 72.2 million tonnes (+18.6%) including 33.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+32.1%) and 38.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+8.7%). ГрузообоThe port of Novorossiysk handled 40.6 million tonnes (+10.8%), Taman - 11.4 million tonnes (+8%), Tuapse — 6 million tonnes (+19.5%), Kavkaz — 3.8 million tonnes (up 1.7 times), Rostov-on-Don — 3.8 million tonnes (+43.5%).

Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 1.6 million tonnes (+28.5%) including 0.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+56.4%) and 0.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+4.2%). The port of Makhachkala handled 0.8 million tonnes (+1.3%), Astrakhan - 0.7 million tonnes (up 1.7 times).

Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 57 million tonnes (+6.6%) including 37 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+8.8%) and 20 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+2.7%). Vostochny port handled 22.8 million tonnes (+14.9%), Vanino — 9 million tonnes (+1.8%), Vladivostok — 8.1 million tonnes (+6.4%), Nakhodka — 7.1 million tonnes (+14.4%), Prigorodnoye — 3.6 million tonnes (-18.1%).

In January-March 2023, Russian seaports serviced 13,132 passenger ships (+22%), sea terminals serviced 942.4 thousand people (up 1.7 times) including 926.2 thousand departing passengers (up 1.6 times) and 16.2 thousand arriving passengers (+45.2%). No transit passengers were serviced over the period.



Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol — 909.8 thousand people (up 1.7 times), Yalta — 16.7 thousand (+29.0%), Sochi — 4.8 thousand (-5.6%).