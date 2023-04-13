2023 April 13 14:35

Diana Shipping announces delivery of the Ultramax Dry Bulk Vessel

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, has taken delivery of the m/v DSI Drammen (formerly “Nord Potomac”), a 2016 built Ultramax dry bulk vessel of 63,379 dwt that the company entered into an agreement to purchase in February 2023, according to the company's release.

The company also announced that, through the same wholly-owned subsidiary, it entered into a time charter contract with IMC Shipping Co. Pte. Ltd., at a gross charter rate of US$18,250 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum April 10, 2024 up to maximum June 10, 2024. The charter is expected to commence on April 15, 2023.

The employment of “DSI Drammen” is anticipated to generate approximately US$6.5 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 42 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 7 Panamax and 10 Ultramax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of our fleet is approximately 4.7 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.98 years.

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.