2023 April 13 12:30

MSC adds India port calls to its Australia Express Service

MSC has announced the enhancement of its Australia Express Service (AEX) with a direct call at Ennore (Chennai) on the Westbound leg to be introduced from June 2023, according to the company's release.

The new call at Ennore will provide MSC customers with improved export connections to European ports and a direct import connection from Australia and Singapore. The service will continue to call at Colombo to cater for cargo from other Southern and Eastern Indian ports and from Sri Lanka.



The new rotation of the service will be as follows:

Ennore – Colombo – Gioia Tauro – Valencia – London Gateway – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Le Havre – Fos Sur Mer – La Spezia – Gioia Tauro – Pointe De Galets – Port Louis – Sydney – Melbourne – Adelaide – Fremantle – Singapore – Ennore.



Transit times will be Ennore to Gioia Tauro in 18 days, Ennore to Valencia in 21 days and Ennore to London Gateway in 28 days. The first vessel on the new rotation will be APL MEXICO CITY voyage number 0NNFKW1MA, due to arrive in Ennore on 9 June 2023.