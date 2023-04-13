2023 April 13 12:01

Sanmar Shipyards to build another eco-friendly tug for environmentally-aware operator

Sanmar Shipyards has signed a new contract with long-term client Buksér og Berging AS to build a new generation environmentally-friendly tugboat. It will be the 9th tug that the leading Turkish tugboat builder has delivered to the Norway-headquartered operator, according to the company's release.

Based on the exclusive to Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX MKII design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, the new tug will be the most technologically-advanced and greenest version of the popular RAmparts series, and will comply with strict IMO Tier III emissions requirements.

Sanmar is already in the process of constructing its 8th tug for BuBe at its purpose-built shipyards in Türkiye – a game-changing emissions-free electric powered ElectRA 2200-SX ‘Tug of the Future’.

In 2014 and 2015 Sanmar delivered five new-build tugs to Buksér og Berging AS, including BORGØY and BOKN, the world’s first two purely LNG-fuelled tugboats and in 2021 delivered the Tier III compliant TRAktor 3000-Z design tugs BOB and BAMSE to the environmentally-aware operator.

The latest contract is for a tug measuring 24.40m LOA, with a 12.00m moulded beam and a navigational draft of 5.45m, which will be powered by two CAT 3512E main engines each achieving 1901kW at 1.800 rev/min to drive Kongsberg US 205S P20 CP thrusters. The tug will be capable of a speed ahead of 12.5 knots and a bollard pull of 60t and include escort notation.

Deck equipment will include a Palfinger PK 11001MA deck crane, Karmoy aft and forward winches and a Triplex tow pin. The tug will differ from a standard RAmparts 2400SX MKII by being the first with a tow pin and stern roller. Other non-standard features will be a hydraulic operated capstan, boiler, sewage treatment unit and an oily water separator.