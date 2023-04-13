2023 April 13 11:13

Konecranes supports Cambodian port modernization with its first-ever mobile harbor crane order in the country

In Q1 2023, Konecranes won an order for two Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes from Sihanoukville Autonomous Port (PAS), its first-ever mobile harbor crane order in Cambodia. The cranes will be delivered in Q4 2023, according to the company's release.

PAS is owned and run by the Cambodian government and plays a critical role in the national economy as the country’s only deep-water port. As the rate of cargo throughput continues to rise each year, PAS decided to add mobile harbor cranes to the port’s infrastructure to improve capacity and efficiency.

