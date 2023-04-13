2023 April 13 11:18

Trade turnover between Russia and China in 1Q’2023 rose by 38.7% YoY to $53.8 billion

Exports from Russia to China rose by 32.6%

In January-March 2023, trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 38.7%, year-on-year, to almost $53.84 billion, according to the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation to the People's Republic of China referring to China’s General Administration of Customs.

Exports from Russia rose by 32.6% to $29.77 billion, imports of Chinese products — by 47.1% to $24.07 billion.

China’s total foreign trade in January-March 2023 fell by 2.9%, year-on-year, to $1.44 trillion with exports having increased by 0.5% to $821.8 billion and imports decreased by 7.1% to $617.12 billion. China - АСЕАН trade rose by 7.6% to $227.79 billion, trade with the EU fell by 5.5% to $194.4 billion, with the USA — by 13.1% to $161.59 billion.

While meeting with China’s leader, Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in September 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the annual trade turnover between the countries would reach new record levels by the end of the year and in the near future it would increase to $200 billion or more.

In 2022, trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 29.3%, year-on-year, to $190.27 billion.