2023 April 13 10:46

USA imposed sanction on the head of GTLK and 16 vessels in which the company has an interest

The list of sanctions has been expanded with 34 individuals and 91 companies

The USA has imposed sanctions on Yevgeniy Ditrikh, General Director of State Transport Leasing Company JSC (GTLK) and 16 vessels in which JSC GTLK has an interest according to the publication on the website of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The list of sanctions has been expanded with 34 individuals, 19 vessels and 91 companies. Among the sanctioned individuals is Marat Khusnullin, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

On 24 February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbass. The USA and other NATO and EU countries expressed disapproval of Russia’s actions. A package of sanctions was imposed on Russia, its Central Bank, NWF, the Ministry of Finance, state banks and companies.