2023 April 12 17:42

BAE Systems starts construction of $200 million ship repair facility in Jacksonville, Florida

BAE Systems officially began construction of a modern Pearlson Shiplift and land-level repair complex at the company’s Jacksonville, Florida shipyard with a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday. The company first revealed its plans to build the $200 million complex in December 2022, according to the company's release.



The BAE Systems shipyard modernization project involves Pearlson Shiplift Corporation, Foth Engineering, and Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., in major construction roles. Foth along with Pearlson Shiplift are responsible for the overall facility design, construction management and engineering, and key equipment supply. Kiewit will serve as general contractor for the project. When complete in 2025, the new complex will expand the BAE Systems shipyard’s docking capacity by 300 percent. The construction and operation of the repair facility is expected to generate approximately 1,000 new jobs.

The complex will feature a new state-of-the-art shiplift system built by Pearlson Shiplift Corporation. The lift’s 492-foot by 110-foot articulated platform can easily accommodate a Flight III U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer or a commercial vessel displacing about 25,000 tons.



Once out of the water, dry-docked ships will be moved from the shiplift platform to one of several repair berths inside the shipyard by a series of self-propelled modular transporters and a Pearlson designed cradle system. The land-level repair area in the shipyard will provide electrical, sewage, and water services to docked ships, as well as storm water containment. These services will permit repair work to occur onboard several ships simultaneously without encumbering the shiplift platform or other work in the shipyard.

In addition to supporting the Navy’s surface fleet at Naval Station Mayport, BAE Systems expects to expand its offerings within the commercial ship repair market. The port of Jacksonville is the 14th largest container port in the United States. Numerous workboats (e.g., tugs, barges, etc.) and commercial vessels operate in or pass through the port.

BAE Systems is a provider of ship repair, maintenance, modernization, conversion, and overhaul services for the Navy. The company operates three full-service shipyards in California, Florida, and Virginia. Located two miles from the Atlantic Ocean on the St. Johns River, BAE Systems’ Jacksonville shipyard specializes in repair and refit work of cruise ships, offshore vessels, private super yachts, research and government vessels, tugs and barges, and U.S. Coast Guard and Navy vessels.