2023 April 12 17:20

Saudi Ports container volumes up 21.14% to 693,523 TEUs in March 2023

​The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has revealed that its trade hubs have recorded a 21.14% rise in container volumes last month, handling 693,523 TEUs as opposed to 572,475 TEUs during the same period last year.



In-depth container data show a 17.74% increase in exports, totaling 195,495 TEUs in March this year compared to 166,045 TEUs in March last year. Imported containers, meanwhile, booked a 37.05% surge to 224,221 TEUs in 2023 from 162,876 TEUs in 2022 with transshipments gaining 12.83% last month at 274,807 TEUs over the prior year’s count of 243,554 TEUs.



Thanks to 523,513 tons of general cargo, 4,588,115 tons of liquid bulk cargo, and 13,594,542 tons of dry bulk cargo, the monthly cargo tonnage reported in March equaled 26,102,998 tons, indicating a 5.81% uptick from 24,670,510 tons in the previous year.



On the other hand, food commodities soared 37.52% from 1,487,327 tons in 2022 to 2,045,428 tons in the current year. However, it was the livestock category that clocked the best growth figures last month with an impressive 496.26% yearly leap from 104,592 to 623,644 cattle heads.



The Kingdom’s ports received about 76,086 vehicles this March, up 11.42% from last year’s total of 68,287 units. Similarly, its shores welcomed 984 vessels across the past month, a 12.59% climb relative to the preceding year’s tally of 874 ships. Passenger traffic, too, improved at a 21.16% year-on-year rate to aggregate 104,575 pax from 86,308 pax.





