2023 April 12 16:35

CMA CGM to add a new call at Ennore, India on its NEMO service

CMA CGM has announced that its NEMO service connecting North Europe & the Mediterranean with Oceania will expand its port coverage with a direct call in Ennore (Chennai, India) on the Westbound leg as from June 2023.

This new call will offer a fast export connection from the main commercial area in South East India to Europe together with a direct import connection from Australia and Singapore.

Ennore is also a natural gateway from/to ICD Bangalore covered with an efficient rail connectivity and will provide a best in class service to the fast-growing automotive industry.



NEMO new service features will be as follows:

First vessel will be m/v "APL MEXICO CITY" voy. 0NNFKW1MA, due to arrive in Ennore on June 9th, 2023

Rotation: Ennore – Colombo – Malta – Valencia – London Gateway – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Le Havre – Fos Sur Mer – La Spezia – Malta – Pointe Des Galets – Port Louis – Sydney – Melbourne – Adelaide – Singapore – Ennore

Transit times: Ennore > Malta in 17 days | Ennore > Valencia in 22 days | Ennore > London Gateway in 29 days