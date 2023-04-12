2023 April 12 15:57

About 150 cargo ships to be built in Russia by 2027 — Denis Manturov

Presentation slide



About 150 cargo ships including tankers, grain carriers, tugs, dry cargo carriers and barges will be built in Russia by 2027, Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, said at the meeting in the Federation Council.

“One more focus amid sanctions is on cargo ships of various purposes and deadweight. In the framework of the project leasing, some 150 tankers, grain carriers, container ships, barges, tugs and dry cargo carriers including Arctic class ones are to be built in Russia by 2027,” said the Minister.

According to him, the new fleet will facilitate the redirection of export flows. The Minister also spoke of the year-round shipping on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) having reminded about the delivery of three nuclear-powered icebreakers between 2020 and 2022.

“The Yakutia will be delivered next year, the Chukotka – in 2026. Two more units have been contracted and the construction of nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya continues,” reminded Denis Manturov.

The leasing programme foresees the construction of 260 new civil ships by 2027.

“This programme will also ensure further development of passenger fleet. The construction programme numbers 70 comfortable modern hydrofoils, electricity-powered river ships and cruise catamarans. We have built up our competence essentially in this segment. Our ships sail along the Coast of the Krasnodar Territory and Crimea, on Volga and Ob, and connect hard to reach areas of the Far North,” said the official.

In February 2023, RF Government prepared passports of investment projects for modernization of air and water transport. RUB 136 billion will be allocated for the construction of sea and river going ships between 2023 and 2027. That will let domestic shipping companies get 260 civil ships within the coming 6 years including 119 cargo ships, 73 passenger ships, 27 ships of the dredging flee, 1 floating dock, 5 large ships, 5 towing ships and 20 barges.