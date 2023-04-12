2023 April 12 16:15

Klaveness Combination Carriers signs on as the latest Sustainable Shipping Initiative member

Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has become the latest shipowner to join the Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI). KCC becomes part of a growing community of leaders across the shipping ecosystem working together to catalyse progress toward a sustainable maritime sector, according to the company's release.

A multi-stakeholder initiative, the Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI) brings together leading organisations with shared goals and an equal determination to improve the sustainability of the shipping industry in terms of social, environmental, and economic impacts. Ranging from NGOs to shipowners, charterers, banks, and classification societies, SSI members work toward the milestones laid out in the Roadmap to a sustainable shipping industry.

On 22-23 March, KCC joined members in Geneva for SSI’s bi-annual in-person member meeting, an opportunity for members to come together and progress SSI’s work and learn from one another. Hosted by Bunge, the meeting welcomed three new members: Klaveness Combination Carriers, Swire Bulk, and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

The Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI) is a member-led group of leaders catalysing change across the maritime ecosystem. Since 2010, SSI has brought together shipowners, operators and managers; banks and financial stakeholder; cargo owners; classification societies; non-profits; ports; and service providers to advance environmental, social and economic goals for a sustainable shipping industry.

KCC is one of the world leaders in combination carriers, owning and operating eight CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers. KCC’s combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.