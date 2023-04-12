2023 April 12 15:14

Asyad Line acquires 2800 TEU vessel and reinforces its IEX service

Asyad Line, part of Asyad Group, announced two new additions to its maritime and shipping capabilities, a brand-new vessel added to its sizeable commercial fleet and an increase in the frequency of one of its flagship lines, the India Express Service (IEX).



Asyad Line acquired the state-of-the-art vessel that features a capacity of 2800 TEU and excellent environmental efficiency rating thanks to its low carbon footprint.



Additionally, Asyad Line has reinforced its IEX service by doubling its frequency, from two to four sailings per month, responding to the increasing global and regional demand. IEX has proven to be a reliable and hugely popular direct route that connects Oman’s ports to India’s, calling on major GCC ports from Sohar Port to Dubai’s Jebel Ali, Qatar’s Hamad Port and Saudi Arabia’s King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam, as well as Mundra, Nhava Sheva and Hazira ports in India.





