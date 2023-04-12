2023 April 12 14:42

Wartsila to operate power modules and support Brazilian offshore operator with Optimised Maintenance Agreement

Technology group Wartsila will operate the power modules onboard a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, on behalf of the owner 3R Petroleum. The vessel operates in the Papa Terra oilfield in Brazilian waters. Wartsila has also signed a five-year Optimised Maintenance Agreement with 3R Petroleum to ensure the reliability and performance of the installation. The order was included in Wartsila’s order book in December 2022, according to the company's release.

3R Petroleum has purchased the oilfield from Petrobras, with whom Wartsila had an earlier agreement. The FPSO vessel has three power modules, each with two Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines. Under the new contract, Wartsila will continue to have an onboard crew operating the modules on a 24/7 basis. For the Optimised Maintenance Agreement, Wartsila will monitor the engine performance remotely enabled by the cyber secure connectivity solution. With the Dynamic Maintenance Planning the time between overhauls can be optimised which provides flexibility for scheduling maintenance.



Wartsila Optimised Maintenance Agreements provide long-term cost predictability and asset availability.



