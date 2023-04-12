2023 April 12 13:39

Peotr Savchuk steps down as Deputy Head of Russian Federal Fisheries Agency

He held this position from 2015

Peotr Savchuk, Deputy Head of Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency), steps down по собственному желаниюon his own will. Order No 836-r dated 6 April 2023 has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Peotr Savchuk had held the position of Rosrybolovstvo Deputy Head from 2015. According to the information available on the website of Rosrybolovstvo, he was in charge of the Agency’s territorial divisions, fleet, ports and monitoring.

Peotr Savchuk graduated from the Far East State Technical Fishery Institute with a degree in navigation on sea routes. His career included the work in the Pacific Directorate of Fisheries Exploration and Research Fleet, Russian Fishery Company and Intraros.