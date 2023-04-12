2023 April 12 12:40

Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation selects LR to carry out a concept study on offloading liquefied CO2 captured onboard ships

LR has been selected by the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) to carry out a concept study on offloading liquefied CO2 (LCO2) captured onboard ships alongside partners Arup, according to LR's release.



The GCMD concept study will address safety and operational considerations surrounding offloading of LCO2 that has been captured onboard tankers, bulkers and container liners, including articulating the temperatures and pressures under which this process would optimally take place and the different receptacles to be used for this purpose. The outcome of the study can also provide insights for off-loading CO2 as a cargo under currently less-established operating and storage conditions.



Currently, there are no guidelines for offloading captured CO2. The findings of the study will form a basis to enable sea trials in Phase 3 of Project REMARCCABLE (Realising Maritime Carbon Capture to demonstrate the Ability to Lower Emissions). One of the world’s largest end-to-end demonstrations of shipboard CO2 capture at scale, Project REMARCCABLE is a 500-hr pilot that will be using non-proprietary amine-based solution, aiming to demonstrate 30% annual CO2 emissions reduction or 1300 kg/hr of CO2, store 375 metric tonnes of LCO2 onboard, and offload LCO2 after 10 days of sailing.

GCMD announced its Invitation-for-Proposals (IFP) on 6 December 2022 to a shortlist of classification societies and engineering consultants. The shortlisted recipients were invited to articulate the concept design for offloading shipboard liquefied CO2 captured on board ships to shore, and to ship storage facilities in major ports, of which guidelines are also not available for large-scale CO2 cargo offloading. In response to the IFP, a total of six proposals were received. In addition to internal evaluators, GCMD solicited the input and assessment of three external evaluators, all of whom are industry veterans with extensive domain expertise.



To support the study, GCMD has convened a consortium of Study Partners and Observers who have the relevant domain expertise, interest and experience to provide inputs over the course of the project and support the review of the final report. A list of participating organisations can be found at Annex A.

The study will commence in April 2023 and is expected to complete within 9 months.