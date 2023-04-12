2023 April 12 12:14

Shift Clean Energy to power first fully electric ferry from GRSE

Renewable energy provider, Shift Clean Energy (Shift) has partnered with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) to power its first ever fully electric ferry, according to the company's release. The zero-emission vessel is designed by GRSE and utilizes Shift’s leading-edge energy storage system (ESS) technology. The ferry’s development will be shared across Technology Ventures Middle East (TV-ME) and Marine Electricals Ltd., both of which will manage the electrical integration of the vessel.

The inland waterway passenger vessel, New Generation Electric Ferry, has been commissioned by the Government of West Bengal’s Department of Transport as part of the government’s strategic mission to decarbonize its marine industry. It is the first fully electric ferry developed by GRSE and the second electric ferry to operate in India. This project is set to streamline the transportation of passengers along central waterways and is designed to take 150 passengers and will make an average of 40 trips daily across the busy route.

The fixed installation of Shift’s ESS technology is expected to reduce operational costs by 20-30 percent compared to a traditional diesel-fuelled ship. The ferry will be designed with twin screw propellers and a Catamaran Aluminium hull which will improve manoeuvrability and accelerate speed capabilities by up to 10 knots. In addition to Shift’s fixed ESS installation, solar panels will be included as an additional source of renewable energy. The ferry is due to be delivered in Calcutta at the end of May 2023.



This project is also an impactful milestone and partnership for Shift and demonstrates the green-tech leader’s tremendous growth over the past several years. It marks a significant step towards the decarbonization of the marine industry in India and beyond.



Shift Clean Energy provides energy storage solutions to decarbonize the marine transport industry and other hard-to-abate sectors. Shift enables customers to meet their climate action and ESG goals with clean energy solutions based on leading-edge energy storage systems. Understood to be the safest and most reliable energy storage solutions on the market today, and the first commercial marine solutions company to offer pay-as-you-go PWRSwäp subscription energy systems. Customers save money from day one through electrification, integrating ESS and renewable energy for both commercial and maritime applications. Shift now has offices in the US, UK, and the Netherlands, with a new office under construction in Singapore. Join us on our mission to zero emissions.



Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) is a leading shipyard based in Kolkata, India. It builds and repairs commercial and naval vessels. GRSE also builds export ships. The company’s history dates back to 1884 when it was a small workshop that repaired vessels for the River Steam Navigation Company. GRSE’s primary role has been building warships and other vessels for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. GRSE has emerged as a leading shipyard of India, building a wide array of vessels ranging from 05 ton boats to 24600 ton Fleet Tankers including world class Frigates and Fast Attack Crafts. Apart from Ship Building & Ship Repairs, GRSE is also diversified into engineering business with a product profile of prefabricated steel bridges, various deck machinery items & assembly/testing/overhauling of marine diesel engines.



Technology Ventures Middle East (TV-ME) provides integrated technology solutions in various sectors, including Marine, Automation, and Control Instrumentation. TV-ME’s experienced and technically qualified staff provide clients with integrated solutions across Design, Development, Sales and Service, and high-quality products from well-known brands.



Marine Electricals is one of the leading players offering comprehensive electrical solutions to Marine Segment as well as other Industries. With more than 40 years of experience, Marine has shown strong capabilities to move up the value chain from being a mere product supplier to a complete solution provider. MARINE has achieved feet of approved vendors with all major shipbuilders in India as well as Middle East and competes as among top 3 suppliers for most of Low Voltage Product or Solution to Shipyards.