2023 April 12 09:36

Need to ensure independence in creating technologies emphasized by Mikhail Mishustin

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of active development in key industries including shipbuilding

In order to keep our key industries operating stably, we must largely ensure our independence in creating technologies, innovations and engineering solutions, as well as master the production of almost all essential products quickly, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a strategic session on strengthening technological sovereignty.

According to him, an active restructuring of logistics and cooperation chains began in 2022. By promptly taking measures, a massive shortage of materials, components and equipment was prevented.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to strengthen the production, personnel and scientific potential of Russia, build up industrial capacities, launch the necessary production facilities on a large scale, and open high-tech enterprises.

“We will … actively develop key industries, such as machine building, the chemical industry, energy, aircraft manufacturing, shipbuilding, agrotechnology and biotechnology; and pursue leadership in artificial intelligence, robotics, unmanned systems and other innovative areas,” said Mikhail Mishustin.

Special focus was put on the importance of training skilled personnel to ensure the country’s technological sovereignty and on the need to urgently introduce new measures to support industry. The participants of the strategic session discussed the technological development concept for the next eight years and the first results attained in various sectors. The concept offers completely new approaches in this area.