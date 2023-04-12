2023 April 12 09:21

Russian seaports exports volume rises 10.7% in 1Q 2023 – Morcenter TEK

Oil products and LNG sectors showed a decline



Handling of export goods in the seaports of Russia in January through March 2023 increased by 10.7% to 173.9 million tonnes, coastal cargoes – by 18.9%, to 19.6 million tonnes, and transit cargoes – by 3.8 %, up to 17.2 million tonnes, while handling of imports decreased by 6.3% to 9.46 million tonnes, Morcenter-TEK said in its Telegram Messenger.



In the reporting period, the handling of liquid bulk cargo increased by 4.2% to 114.8 million tonnes, while volume of oil products and LNG decreased. Handling of dry cargo increased by 17% to 105.38 million tonnes. There was a 107,7% and 56,5% spike in handling of grain and fertilizers, accordingly. Container traffic remain in the red (-15.8%). Export containers fell by 27% and import containers – by 10.8%.