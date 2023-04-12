  • Home
  • News
  • Russian seaports exports volume rises 10.7% in 1Q 2023 – Morcenter TEK
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 12 09:21

    Russian seaports exports volume rises 10.7% in 1Q 2023 – Morcenter TEK

    Oil products and LNG sectors showed a decline

    Handling of export goods in the seaports of Russia in January through March 2023 increased by 10.7% to 173.9 million tonnes, coastal cargoes – by 18.9%, to 19.6 million tonnes, and transit cargoes – by 3.8 %, up to 17.2 million tonnes, while handling of imports decreased by 6.3% to 9.46 million tonnes, Morcenter-TEK said in its Telegram Messenger.

    In the reporting period, the handling of liquid bulk cargo increased by 4.2% to 114.8 million tonnes, while volume of oil products and LNG decreased. Handling of dry cargo increased by 17% to 105.38 million tonnes. There was a 107,7% and 56,5% spike in handling of grain and fertilizers, accordingly. Container traffic remain in the red (-15.8%). Export containers fell by 27% and import containers – by 10.8%.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 12

18:31 Crowley invests in logistics-technology start-up REPOWR
18:07 Columbia Shipmanagement conducts trial of Starlink satellite internet service
18:03 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 1Q’2023 fell by 24% YoY
17:42 BAE Systems starts construction of $200 million ship repair facility in Jacksonville, Florida
17:34 IMO Secretary-General expresses concern on piracy incidents in Gulf of Guinea
17:20 Saudi Ports container volumes up 21.14% to 693,523 TEUs in March 2023
17:01 Oil shipments from Aktau to Baku in 1Q’2023 totaled 19.2 thousand tons
16:38 Capacity of FESCO’s line connecting Russia and Vietnam increased by 44% with third vessel put on FVDL
16:35 CMA CGM to add a new call at Ennore, India on its NEMO service
16:15 Klaveness Combination Carriers signs on as the latest Sustainable Shipping Initiative member
15:57 About 150 cargo ships to be built in Russia by 2027 — Denis Manturov
15:40 DP World Antwerp Gateway welcomes three container cranes at its terminal in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges
15:20 Tallink Grupp’s vessels now using shore power in Tallinn, Helsinki and Stockholm ports
15:14 Asyad Line acquires 2800 TEU vessel and reinforces its IEX service
14:55 Throughput of Turkish ports in 3M’23 totaled 135.3 million tonnes, up 7.5% YoY
14:42 Wartsila to operate power modules and support Brazilian offshore operator with Optimised Maintenance Agreement
14:23 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers
13:54 Cosco Shipping, CMA CGM and SIPG sign MOU to collaborate on green marine methanol supply
13:39 Peotr Savchuk steps down as Deputy Head of Russian Federal Fisheries Agency
13:16 At least 45 new container ships needed for North-South ITC — USC
12:40 Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation selects LR to carry out a concept study on offloading liquefied CO2 captured onboard ships
12:14 Shift Clean Energy to power first fully electric ferry from GRSE
11:52 Functioning of Federal Customs Service’ IT system in the Far East restored almost completely
11:37 Hyundai Merchant Marine cut carbon emissions by half in last decade
11:13 Freeport of Ventspils сargo volume down 20.9% to 3.14 million tonnes in Q1 2023
10:24 Unidentified persons board the Singapore-registered vessel off the Abidjan Coast
10:08 Railway loads rose by 3.6% in early April – Vladimir Putin
09:36 Need to ensure independence in creating technologies emphasized by Mikhail Mishustin
09:21 Russian seaports exports volume rises 10.7% in 1Q 2023 – Morcenter TEK
09:07 ClassNK gives A rating to LNG-powered Fairchem Pioneer

2023 April 11

18:02 Tallink Grupp signs long-term charter agreement for company’s vessel Isabelle
17:20 Gulftainer promotes quick and efficient imports through Khorfakkan Container Terminal in Sharjah
17:20 CO2 emissions port of Rotterdam fell by over 4% in 2022
17:13 FCS’ IT resources under a cyberattack
16:47 World's largest container ship docks in Guangzhou
16:05 The One Sea Association and the European Space Agency sign a Memorandum of Intent
15:47 Crab fishing companies deployed 16 ships in the Far East Basin
15:09 Methanol bunkering to be available at Gothenburg by end of 2023
14:45 Maersk Supply Service enters a collaboration with GustoMSC to design the next generation of Wind Installation Vessel
13:16 Novorossiysk Grain Plant shipped 719.1 thousand tonnes of export grain in March 2023
12:51 HyVelocity Hub applies for DOE Hydrogen Hubs funding
12:25 Cargo turnover between ports of Astrakhan Region and Azerbaijan totaled 27 thousand tonnes in 2022
12:01 PD Ports develops partnership with Ellerman City Liners with addition of new Polish service
11:42 FESCO’s fleet expanded with container ship of 704 TEU
11:20 Hafnia, Microsoft, DNV, IMC Ventures and Wilhelmsen launch a new digital venture studio
11:10 Russia and Iran work on creation of regular shipping line
10:51 Euroseas announces delivery of feeder containership
10:13 Vopak acquires 50% of the shares in EemsEnergyTerminal
10:09 RF Water Code to be amended for handling of ammonia and methanol in ports
09:18 Throughput of Russian seaports in Q1’2023 rose by 10% YoY to 220.2 million tonnes

2023 April 10

19:04 Russian Railways: loading of export cargo bound for Russian ports rose by 3.9% in 1Q’23
16:31 SCF announces placement of additional issue of bonds to replace Eurobonds 2028
16:15 Western curbs on Russian oil products redraw global shipping map - Reuters
15:53 Russian diesel exports climb to a historical high in March - Vortexa
15:20 Hull of I/B Sibir of Project 1052 put up for sale by Atomflot
14:45 Kumiai orders 11 ships at CSSC Chengxi
14:38 RF Government expands industrial mortgage mechanism
13:49 R/V Akademik Feodorov left Capetown for Saint-Petersburg with the arrival planned for April 29
13:02 Fairfield launches the company's first LNG powered stainless steel chemical tanker
12:41 Baltiysky Zavod to require RUB 400 billion for construction of large-scale shipyard in Kronshtadt