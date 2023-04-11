2023 April 11 17:20

Gulftainer promotes quick and efficient imports through Khorfakkan Container Terminal in Sharjah

Imports from Pakistan through Khorfakkan Container Terminal arrive a day earlier than other ports, resulting in significant cost savings, according to Gulftainer's release.

According to Gulftainer, this is a more cost-effective and efficient shipment process for exports coming from Pakistan through the company’s Khorfakkan Container Terminal (KCT). Shipping companies can save 10-12% of their network expenses by sailing to Khorfakkan due to lower vessel fuel costs.



KCT is the only fully-fledged operational container terminal situated within the Emirate of Sharjah, additionally serving as a convenient land bridge to local container imports further into the UAE. The terminal allows more direct access as compared to terminals situated in neighbouring areas, resulting in significantly reduced shipment processing and transit times.