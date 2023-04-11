2023 April 11 12:25

Cargo turnover between ports of Astrakhan Region and Azerbaijan totaled 27 thousand tonnes in 2022

Joint projects on construction of various ships are under consideration

In 2022, cargo turnover between the ports of the Astrakhan Region and Azerbaijan rose by 40%, year-on-year, to 27 thousand tonnes. The results were announced at the meeting between Igor Babushkin, Governor of the Arkhangelsk Region, and Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, according to the Region’s Ministry of Foreign Relations.

The meeting was focused on the development of cargo transportation along the North-South corridor. Earlier, railways accounted for the key cargo flows between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan Region. “We have managed to build up exports of Russian metal, equipment and other cargoes to Azerbaijan by sea. In 2022, cargo turnover between our ports rose by 40% to 27 thousand tonnes,” said Igor Babushkin.

In 2022, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan Region surged almost 4-fold, year-on-year. Today, the parties are looking int joint projects on construction of various ships in cooperation with ASCO.

Besides, the Governor of the Astrakhan Region informed Prime Minister of Azerbaijan about the works on the Volga-Caspian Canal and about the construction of a large container hub in the South of Russia. When put into operation it will let the region act as a cargo handling base in the Caspian region.

“We stand for the creation of an association of special economic zones in the countries crossed by the North-South corridor. Our partners from the Caspian states and from the Republic of India are ready to join this work. Azerbaijan SEZ Aljat is welcome to join this project,” said the head of the Astrakhan Region.